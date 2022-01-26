Is Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD). AJRD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. AJRD has a P/S ratio of 1.37. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.87.

Finally, investors should note that AJRD has a P/CF ratio of 17.80. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. AJRD's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 28.12. Within the past 12 months, AJRD's P/CF has been as high as 20.39 and as low as 16.38, with a median of 18.49.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, AJRD looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

