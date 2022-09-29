Is Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals is one of 1184 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Aerie Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AERI's full-year earnings has moved 9.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, AERI has gained about 115.4% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 21.9%. This means that Aerie Pharmaceuticals is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Hanger (HNGR) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 3.3%.

For Hanger, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aerie Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 220 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 27.4% this year, meaning that AERI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Hanger falls under the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry. Currently, this industry has 22 stocks and is ranked #217. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -29.9%.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Hanger as they could maintain their solid performance.





FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.>>Yes, I want to know the top metaverse stocks for 2022>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hanger Inc. (HNGR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.