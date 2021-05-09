Is AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does AerCap Holdings Carry?

As you can see below, AerCap Holdings had US$28.7b of debt at March 2021, down from US$33.0b a year prior. However, it does have US$1.46b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$27.2b.

How Healthy Is AerCap Holdings' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:AER Debt to Equity History May 9th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, AerCap Holdings had liabilities of US$2.37b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$30.5b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.46b as well as receivables valued at US$1.97b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$29.4b.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$7.43b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. At the end of the day, AerCap Holdings would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Weak interest cover of 1.8 times and a disturbingly high net debt to EBITDA ratio of 12.1 hit our confidence in AerCap Holdings like a one-two punch to the gut. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. Another concern for investors might be that AerCap Holdings's EBIT fell 19% in the last year. If things keep going like that, handling the debt will about as easy as bundling an angry house cat into its travel box. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if AerCap Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, AerCap Holdings saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Our View

On the face of it, AerCap Holdings's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow left us tentative about the stock, and its level of total liabilities was no more enticing than the one empty restaurant on the busiest night of the year. And furthermore, its EBIT growth rate also fails to instill confidence. Considering everything we've mentioned above, it's fair to say that AerCap Holdings is carrying heavy debt load. If you play with fire you risk getting burnt, so we'd probably give this stock a wide berth. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for AerCap Holdings (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

