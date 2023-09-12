Is AerCap Holdings (AER) a Potential Stock for Value Investors?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?



One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let’s put AerCap Holdings AER stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:

PE Ratio

A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock’s current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.



On this front, AerCap Holdings has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 6.32, as you can see in the chart below:



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This level actually compares pretty favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 stands at about 21.47. If we focus on the long-term PE trend, AerCap Holdings’ current PE level puts it below its midpoint (6.73) over the past five years. Moreover, the current level stands well below the highs for the stock, suggesting that it can be a solid entry point.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Further, the stock’s PE also compares favorably with the Zacks classified Finance sector’s trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 14.72. At the very least, this indicates that the stock is relatively undervalued right now, compared to its peers.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

We should also point out that AerCap Holdings has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year’s earnings) of just 6.40, which is higher than the current level. So, it is fair to expect an increase in the company’s share price in the near term.

P/S Ratio

Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock’s price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.



Right now, AerCap Holdings has a P/S ratio of about 1.96. This is a bit lower than the S&P 500 average, which comes in at 3.83 right now. Also, as we can see in the chart below, this is well below the highs for this stock in particular over the past few years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

If anything, this suggests some level of undervalued trading—at least compared to historical norms.

Broad Value Outlook

In aggregate, AerCap Holdings currently has a Zacks Value Style Score of ‘A’, putting it into the top 20% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes AerCap Holdings a solid choice for value investors, and some of its other key metrics make this pretty clear too.



For example, the PEG ratio for AerCap Holdings is just 1.26, a level that is far lower than the industry average of 1.66. The PEG ratio is a modified PE ratio that takes into account the stock’s earnings growth rate. Clearly, AER is a solid choice on the value front from multiple angles.

What About the Stock Overall?

Though AerCap Holdings might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth grade of ‘B’ and a Momentum score of ‘B’. This gives AER a Zacks VGM score—or its overarching fundamental grade—of ‘A’. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores here >>)



Meanwhile, the company’s recent earnings estimates have been robust at best. The current quarter has seen two estimates go higher in the past sixty days compared to none lower, while the full year estimate has seen four up and one down in the same time period.



This has had a noticeable impact on the consensus estimate though as the current quarter consensus estimate has risen by 15% in the past two months, while the full year estimate has increased by 10.8%. You can see the consensus estimate trend and recent price action for the stock in the chart below:

Aercap Holdings N.V. Price and Consensus

Aercap Holdings N.V. price-consensus-chart | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote

Despite this positive trend, the stock has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which indicates expectations of in-line performance from the company in the near term.

Bottom Line

AerCap Holdings is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible lineup of statistics on this front. Further, a strong industry rank (among Top 2% of more than 250 industries) instills our confidence. In fact, over the past two years, the Zacks Financial - Leasing Companies industry has clearly outperformed the broader market, as you can see below:



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

So, despite a Zacks Rank #3, we believe that bullish analyst sentiment and favorable industry factors make this value stock a compelling pick.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.