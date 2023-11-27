Is Aercap (AER) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is AerCap (AER) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AerCap is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 847 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AerCap is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AER's full-year earnings has moved 5.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, AER has returned 15.8% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 9.7%. This means that AerCap is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is American Equity Investment (AEL). The stock is up 20.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, American Equity Investment's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, AerCap is a member of the Financial - Leasing Companies industry, which includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 15.3% this year, meaning that AER is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

American Equity Investment, however, belongs to the Insurance - Life Insurance industry. Currently, this 13-stock industry is ranked #73. The industry has moved +15.9% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to AerCap and American Equity Investment as they could maintain their solid performance.

