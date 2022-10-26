Is Aercap (AER) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Aercap (AER). AER is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.59 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 7.31. Over the past year, AER's Forward P/E has been as high as 108.78 and as low as 5.12, with a median of 6.80.

Investors should also note that AER holds a PEG ratio of 0.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. AER's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.88. Within the past year, AER's PEG has been as high as 5.86 and as low as 0.28, with a median of 0.48.

Investors should also recognize that AER has a P/B ratio of 0.82. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 0.88. Over the past 12 months, AER's P/B has been as high as 1.01 and as low as 0.62, with a median of 0.80.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. AER has a P/S ratio of 1.98. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.57.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that AER has a P/CF ratio of 9.77. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 10.79. AER's P/CF has been as high as 13.90 and as low as 2.74, with a median of 8.07, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Aercap's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, AER looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.



Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER): Free Stock Analysis Report



