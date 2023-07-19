Is Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aehr Test Systems is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 636 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aehr Test Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEHR's full-year earnings has moved 4.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that AEHR has returned about 151.6% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 43%. As we can see, Aehr Test Systems is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

MongoDB (MDB) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 116.4%.

For MongoDB, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 30.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Aehr Test Systems belongs to the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.8% so far this year, so AEHR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, MongoDB belongs to the Internet - Software industry. This 147-stock industry is currently ranked #73. The industry has moved +60.2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Aehr Test Systems and MongoDB. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.