Is Aegon NV (AEG) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Aegon NV (AEG) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Aegon NV is one of 898 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aegon NV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEG's full-year earnings has moved 7.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, AEG has moved about 10.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 1.7% on average. This means that Aegon NV is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Cathay General (CATY). The stock has returned 10.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Cathay General's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aegon NV belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry, which includes 33 individual stocks and currently sits at #182 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.6% so far this year, so AEG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Cathay General belongs to the Banks - West industry. This 32-stock industry is currently ranked #26. The industry has moved -3.3% year to date.

Aegon NV and Cathay General could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

