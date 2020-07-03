Is Aegon NV (AEG) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Aegon NV (AEG). AEG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 4.03, while its industry has an average P/E of 10.05. Over the past year, AEG's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.97 and as low as 2.42, with a median of 5.14.

Investors will also notice that AEG has a PEG ratio of 0.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. AEG's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.12. Within the past year, AEG's PEG has been as high as 1.13 and as low as 0.45, with a median of 0.78.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Aegon NV is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, AEG sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.