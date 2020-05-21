Is Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics is one of 889 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AGLE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGLE's full-year earnings has moved 38.04% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, AGLE has returned 11.65% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 1.32% on average. As we can see, Aeglea BioTherapeutics is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, AGLE is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 382 individual companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.85% so far this year, meaning that AGLE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track AGLE. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

