Is AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Potentially Undervalued?

AECOM (NYSE:ACM), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at AECOM’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is AECOM still cheap?

According to my valuation model, AECOM seems to be fairly priced at around 19% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy AECOM today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $86.50, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because AECOM’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of AECOM look like?

NYSE:ACM Earnings and Revenue Growth January 25th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for AECOM. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? ACM’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ACM, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

It can be quite valuable to consider what analysts expect for AECOM from their most recent forecasts. Luckily, you can check out what analysts are forecasting by clicking here.

If you are no longer interested in AECOM, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

