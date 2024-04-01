Is Adyen (ADYEY) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (ADYEY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR is one of 315 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADYEY's full-year earnings has moved 8.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ADYEY has gained about 31.3% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 9.5%. As we can see, Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Coherent (COHR) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 39.3%.

In Coherent's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 177.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR is a member of the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.1% this year, meaning that ADYEY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Coherent, however, belongs to the Technology Services industry. Currently, this 174-stock industry is ranked #82. The industry has moved +16.3% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR and Coherent as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

