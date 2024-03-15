Is Adyen (ADYEY) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (ADYEY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 315 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADYEY's full-year earnings has moved 8.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ADYEY has gained about 22.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 9.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Coherent (COHR). The stock is up 37.2% year-to-date.

For Coherent, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 177.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, a group that includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10% so far this year, so ADYEY is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Coherent belongs to the Technology Services industry. This 174-stock industry is currently ranked #88. The industry has moved +14.7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR and Coherent. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

