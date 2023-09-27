Is Advantage Solutions (ADV) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Advantage Solutions Inc. is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 329 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Advantage Solutions Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADV's full-year earnings has moved 18.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ADV has returned 35.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 7.2% on average. As we can see, Advantage Solutions Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, APi (APG), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 35.9%.

In APi's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Advantage Solutions Inc. is a member of the Business - Information Services industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.2% so far this year, so ADV is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, APi belongs to the Business - Services industry. This 25-stock industry is currently ranked #200. The industry has moved +9.5% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Advantage Solutions Inc. and APi. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

APi Group Corporation (APG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.