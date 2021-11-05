Is AdvanSix (ASIX) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is AdvanSix (ASIX) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

AdvanSix is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 252 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ASIX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASIX's full-year earnings has moved 13.47% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ASIX has gained about 135.77% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 7.61% on average. This means that AdvanSix is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, ASIX is a member of the Chemical - Specialty industry, which includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #176 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.70% this year, meaning that ASIX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to ASIX as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.