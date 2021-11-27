Is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Advanced Micro Devices's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Advanced Micro Devices had debt of US$313.0m at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$373.0m over a year. But on the other hand it also has US$3.61b in cash, leading to a US$3.30b net cash position.

How Strong Is Advanced Micro Devices' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:AMD Debt to Equity History November 27th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Advanced Micro Devices had liabilities of US$3.56b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$453.0m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$3.61b and US$2.23b worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$1.82b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that Advanced Micro Devices' balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$187.0b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Simply put, the fact that Advanced Micro Devices has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Better yet, Advanced Micro Devices grew its EBIT by 166% last year, which is an impressive improvement. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Advanced Micro Devices can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Advanced Micro Devices has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Advanced Micro Devices produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 80% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Advanced Micro Devices has US$3.30b in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And we liked the look of last year's 166% year-on-year EBIT growth. So we don't think Advanced Micro Devices's use of debt is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Advanced Micro Devices (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

