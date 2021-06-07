Is Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Using Too Much Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Advanced Energy Industries's Debt?

As you can see below, Advanced Energy Industries had US$318.0m of debt at March 2021, down from US$334.8m a year prior. But on the other hand it also has US$512.8m in cash, leading to a US$194.8m net cash position.

A Look At Advanced Energy Industries' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:AEIS Debt to Equity History June 7th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Advanced Energy Industries had liabilities of US$326.9m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$526.1m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$512.8m in cash and US$242.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$98.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, Advanced Energy Industries has a market capitalization of US$3.95b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Advanced Energy Industries boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Better yet, Advanced Energy Industries grew its EBIT by 134% last year, which is an impressive improvement. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Advanced Energy Industries can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Advanced Energy Industries has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Advanced Energy Industries produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 76% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Advanced Energy Industries has US$194.8m in net cash. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 134% over the last year. So we don't think Advanced Energy Industries's use of debt is risky. We'd be very excited to see if Advanced Energy Industries insiders have been snapping up shares. If you are too, then click on this link right now to take a (free) peek at our list of reported insider transactions.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



