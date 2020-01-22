Is Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Advanced Energy Industries is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 630 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AEIS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEIS's full-year earnings has moved 2.69% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that AEIS has returned about 6.90% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 6.13%. As we can see, Advanced Energy Industries is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, AEIS is a member of the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.47% so far this year, meaning that AEIS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to AEIS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

