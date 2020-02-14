Is Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Advanced Energy Industries is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 630 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AEIS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEIS's full-year earnings has moved 2.14% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, AEIS has gained about 9.47% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 9.32%. This means that Advanced Energy Industries is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, AEIS belongs to the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry, which includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.82% this year, meaning that AEIS is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

AEIS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

