Is Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Using Debt Sensibly?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Advanced Emissions Solutions's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Advanced Emissions Solutions had debt of US$18.4m at the end of December 2020, a reduction from US$37.6m over a year. But it also has US$30.9m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$12.6m net cash.

A Look At Advanced Emissions Solutions' Liabilities

NasdaqGM:ADES Debt to Equity History April 6th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Advanced Emissions Solutions had liabilities of US$42.5m due within a year, and liabilities of US$18.9m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$30.9m in cash and US$16.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$14.0m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Advanced Emissions Solutions shares are worth a total of US$101.1m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Advanced Emissions Solutions boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Advanced Emissions Solutions will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

In the last year Advanced Emissions Solutions had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 12%, to US$62m. We would much prefer see growth.

So How Risky Is Advanced Emissions Solutions?

While Advanced Emissions Solutions lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually generated positive free cash flow US$47m. So although it is loss-making, it doesn't seem to have too much near-term balance sheet risk, keeping in mind the net cash. With revenue growth uninspiring, we'd really need to see some positive EBIT before mustering much enthusiasm for this business. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Advanced Emissions Solutions is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

