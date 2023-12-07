Is Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (ADES) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 216 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADES' full-year earnings has moved 11.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ADES has returned 10.3% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 7.5%. This means that Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT). The stock is up 30.1% year-to-date.

In Applied Industrial Technologies' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. belongs to the Pollution Control industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 4.8% so far this year, meaning that ADES is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Applied Industrial Technologies falls under the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this industry has 41 stocks and is ranked #146. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +14.8%.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. and Applied Industrial Technologies as they could maintain their solid performance.

