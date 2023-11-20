Is Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (ADES) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 215 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADES' full-year earnings has moved 4% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ADES has returned 2.9% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 1.5%. This means that Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 29.4%.

In Applied Industrial Technologies' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. belongs to the Pollution Control industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.2% this year, meaning that ADES is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Applied Industrial Technologies belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #138. The industry has moved +19.5% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. and Applied Industrial Technologies. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.