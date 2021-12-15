Is Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.'s (NYSE:WMS) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already be aware that Advanced Drainage Systems' (NYSE:WMS) stock increased significantly by 22% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Advanced Drainage Systems' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Advanced Drainage Systems is:

24% = US$228m ÷ US$939m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.24.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Advanced Drainage Systems' Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

First thing first, we like that Advanced Drainage Systems has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 20% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. This likely paved the way for the modest 16% net income growth seen by Advanced Drainage Systems over the past five years. growth

As a next step, we compared Advanced Drainage Systems' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 9.9%.

NYSE:WMS Past Earnings Growth December 15th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is WMS worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether WMS is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Advanced Drainage Systems Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Advanced Drainage Systems has a low three-year median payout ratio of 15%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 85% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Besides, Advanced Drainage Systems has been paying dividends over a period of seven years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Advanced Drainage Systems' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

