Is AdTheorent (ADTH) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (ADTH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. is one of 314 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADTH's full-year earnings has moved 100% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ADTH has returned 118.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 3.3% on average. This means that AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 10.4%.

Over the past three months, Cipher Mining Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 54%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. belongs to the Advertising and Marketing industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #181 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1% so far this year, so ADTH is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Cipher Mining Inc. falls under the Technology Services industry. Currently, this industry has 172 stocks and is ranked #153. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4.5%.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. and Cipher Mining Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

