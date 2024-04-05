Is AdTheorent (ADTH) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (ADTH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. is one of 314 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADTH's full-year earnings has moved 100% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ADTH has returned about 121.4% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 7.5%. This means that AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Alithya Group (ALYAF) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 11.7%.

For Alithya Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 240% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. belongs to the Advertising and Marketing industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #188 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.6% this year, meaning that ADTH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Alithya Group, however, belongs to the Technology Services industry. Currently, this 172-stock industry is ranked #86. The industry has moved +14.4% so far this year.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. and Alithya Group could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (ADTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alithya Group Inc. (ALYAF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.