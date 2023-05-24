Is Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Adtalem Global Education (ATGE). ATGE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.87, which compares to its industry's average of 21.29. Over the last 12 months, ATGE's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.56 and as low as 6.99, with a median of 8.98.

Investors should also note that ATGE holds a PEG ratio of 0.66. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. ATGE's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.17. ATGE's PEG has been as high as 0.70 and as low as 0.47, with a median of 0.60, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is ATGE's P/B ratio of 1.24. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.19. Within the past 52 weeks, ATGE's P/B has been as high as 1.33 and as low as 0.95, with a median of 1.14.

If you're looking for another solid Schools value stock, take a look at Perdoceo Education (PRDO). PRDO is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Perdoceo Education is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.76 while its PEG ratio sits at 0.45. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 21.29 and average PEG ratio of 1.17.

Over the last 12 months, PRDO's P/E has been as high as 11, as low as 6.51, with a median of 8.30, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.73, as low as 0.43, with a median of 0.55.

Perdoceo Education sports a P/B ratio of 1.09 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.19. In the past 52 weeks, PRDO's P/B has been as high as 1.45, as low as 0.97, with a median of 1.20.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Adtalem Global Education and Perdoceo Education's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ATGE and PRDO is an impressive value stock right now.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.