Is Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Adtalem Global Education is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 274 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adtalem Global Education is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATGE's full-year earnings has moved 2.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ATGE has gained about 16.1% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 8.2%. This shows that Adtalem Global Education is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 9%.

The consensus estimate for BJ's Wholesale Club's current year EPS has increased 3.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Adtalem Global Education belongs to the Schools industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1% so far this year, so ATGE is performing better in this area.

BJ's Wholesale Club, however, belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 14-stock industry is ranked #77. The industry has moved -2.1% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Adtalem Global Education and BJ's Wholesale Club. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

