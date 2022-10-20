Is ADT (ADT) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is ADT (ADT) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

ADT is one of 219 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ADT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADT's full-year earnings has moved 11.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ADT has returned about 2.3% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 21.6%. This shows that ADT is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 0.9%.

In Heritage-Crystal Clean's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 42.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, ADT is a member of the Security and Safety Services industry, which includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 28% so far this year, so ADT is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Heritage-Crystal Clean belongs to the Pollution Control industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #42. The industry has moved -17% year to date.

ADT and Heritage-Crystal Clean could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





