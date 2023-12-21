Is ADT (ADT) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is ADT (ADT). ADT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.79, while its industry has an average P/E of 19.01. Over the past 52 weeks, ADT's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.90 and as low as 7.06, with a median of 10.02.

Investors should also recognize that ADT has a P/B ratio of 1.92. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.38. Over the past year, ADT's P/B has been as high as 2.65 and as low as 1.46, with a median of 1.79.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. ADT has a P/S ratio of 0.99. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.1.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that ADT is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ADT feels like a great value stock at the moment.

