Is ADS-TEC Energy (ADSE) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. ADS-TEC Energy PLC (ADSE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC is one of 313 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ADS-TEC Energy PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADSE's full-year earnings has moved 1.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ADSE has returned about 2.9% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 2.5%. This shows that ADS-TEC Energy PLC is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH). The stock has returned 10.9% year-to-date.

For Booz Allen Hamilton, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, ADS-TEC Energy PLC belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 174 individual companies and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1.6% so far this year, meaning that ADSE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Booz Allen Hamilton, however, belongs to the Government Services industry. Currently, this 3-stock industry is ranked #12. The industry has moved +6.7% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to ADS-TEC Energy PLC and Booz Allen Hamilton as they could maintain their solid performance.

