Is ADS-TEC Energy (ADSE) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. ADS-TEC Energy PLC (ADSE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 315 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ADS-TEC Energy PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADSE's full-year earnings has moved 38.4% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ADSE has moved about 50.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 3.1%. This means that ADS-TEC Energy PLC is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Viant Technology (DSP). The stock has returned 18% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Viant Technology's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 46.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, ADS-TEC Energy PLC is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 173 individual companies and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.6% so far this year, so ADSE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Viant Technology is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track ADS-TEC Energy PLC and Viant Technology. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.