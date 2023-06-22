Is ADS-TEC Energy (ADSE) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. ADS-TEC Energy PLC (ADSE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 333 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ADS-TEC Energy PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADSE's full-year earnings has moved 10.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ADSE has gained about 79.1% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 9.1%. This means that ADS-TEC Energy PLC is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Crawford & Company B (CRD.B). The stock has returned 75.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Crawford & Company B's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 20.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, ADS-TEC Energy PLC belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 192 individual stocks and currently sits at #108 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19% this year, meaning that ADSE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Crawford & Company B belongs to the Business - Services industry. This 25-stock industry is currently ranked #47. The industry has moved +16.8% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to ADS-TEC Energy PLC and Crawford & Company B as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

