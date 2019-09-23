Is Adobe Systems (ADBE) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Adobe Systems (ADBE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ADBE and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Adobe Systems is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 638 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ADBE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADBE's full-year earnings has moved 0.03% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ADBE has returned about 22.84% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 22.37% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Adobe Systems is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, ADBE belongs to the Computer - Software industry, a group that includes 48 individual companies and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 31.36% this year, meaning that ADBE is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

ADBE will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

