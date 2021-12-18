Is ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is ADMA Biologics's Net Debt?

As you can see below, ADMA Biologics had US$94.4m of debt, at September 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. On the flip side, it has US$34.4m in cash leading to net debt of about US$60.0m.

How Strong Is ADMA Biologics' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:ADMA Debt to Equity History December 18th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that ADMA Biologics had liabilities of US$32.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$103.5m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$34.4m in cash and US$20.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$81.1m.

This deficit isn't so bad because ADMA Biologics is worth US$250.6m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine ADMA Biologics's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year ADMA Biologics wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 70%, to US$69m. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

Caveat Emptor

While we can certainly appreciate ADMA Biologics's revenue growth, its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is not ideal. Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$54m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$125m of cash over the last year. So in short it's a really risky stock. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with ADMA Biologics (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

