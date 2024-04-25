Is Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR (ANL) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR (ANL) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1051 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANL's full-year earnings has moved 3.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ANL has gained about 50.7% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 1.2%. As we can see, Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Elevance Health (ELV). The stock is up 13.2% year-to-date.

In Elevance Health's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 506 individual stocks and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 7.9% so far this year, so ANL is performing better in this area.

Elevance Health, however, belongs to the Medical Services industry. Currently, this 59-stock industry is ranked #80. The industry has moved +5% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR and Elevance Health. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR (ANL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.