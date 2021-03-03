Is Adient (ADNT) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Auto-Tires-Trucks space have likely heard of Adient (ADNT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ADNT and the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks group's stocks.

Adient is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 98 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ADNT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADNT's full-year earnings has moved 14.56% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ADNT has returned about 6.90% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have gained an average of 1.29%. This means that Adient is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, ADNT is a member of the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 48 individual companies and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.14% so far this year, meaning that ADNT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

ADNT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

