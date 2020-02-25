Is Adient (ADNT) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Adient (ADNT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ADNT and the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks group's stocks.

Adient is one of 90 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ADNT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADNT's full-year earnings has moved 21.65% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ADNT has returned 20.24% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of 2.89% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Adient is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, ADNT is a member of the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #151 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 7.20% so far this year, so ADNT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector will want to keep a close eye on ADNT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

