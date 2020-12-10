Is Adient (ADNT) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Adient (ADNT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Adient is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 95 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ADNT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADNT's full-year earnings has moved 39.51% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ADNT has returned about 75.76% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have gained an average of 74.75%. This means that Adient is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, ADNT belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 46 individual companies and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 18.93% so far this year, so ADNT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to ADNT as it looks to continue its solid performance.

