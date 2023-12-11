Is Adidas (ADDYY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Adidas AG (ADDYY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Adidas AG is one of 281 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adidas AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADDYY's full-year earnings has moved 74.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ADDYY has gained about 53.7% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 13.5%. This means that Adidas AG is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is AMC Networks (AMCX). The stock has returned 14.4% year-to-date.

In AMC Networks' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Adidas AG belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.7% so far this year, meaning that ADDYY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, AMC Networks belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. This 22-stock industry is currently ranked #88. The industry has moved +28.7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Adidas AG and AMC Networks. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.