Is Adidas (ADDYY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Adidas AG (ADDYY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Adidas AG is one of 280 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adidas AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADDYY's full-year earnings has moved 54.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ADDYY has returned about 36.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 2.1% on average. This means that Adidas AG is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

bpost (BPOSY) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 4.7%.

For bpost, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Adidas AG belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 9.2% so far this year, so ADDYY is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, bpost belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #39. The industry has moved +1.5% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Adidas AG and bpost as they could maintain their solid performance.

