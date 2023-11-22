Is Adidas (ADDYY) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Adidas AG (ADDYY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Adidas AG is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 281 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Adidas AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADDYY's full-year earnings has moved 24.7% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ADDYY has moved about 49.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 10.7% on average. This means that Adidas AG is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Flight Centre Ltd. (FGETF), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 41.7%.

For Flight Centre Ltd. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Adidas AG belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 10.8% so far this year, so ADDYY is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Flight Centre Ltd. belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. This 35-stock industry is currently ranked #87. The industry has moved +11.8% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Adidas AG and Flight Centre Ltd. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

