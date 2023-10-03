Is Adidas (ADDYY) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Adidas AG (ADDYY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Adidas AG is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 281 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Adidas AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADDYY's full-year earnings has moved 56.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ADDYY has returned about 26.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 5.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Adidas AG is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

bpost (BPOSY) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.7%.

For bpost, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Adidas AG belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #190 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 16.6% so far this year, meaning that ADDYY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, bpost belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #92. The industry has moved +1% year to date.

Adidas AG and bpost could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

