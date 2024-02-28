Is Adicet Bio (ACET) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Adicet Bio, Inc. (ACET) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1065 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adicet Bio, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACET's full-year earnings has moved 28.2% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ACET has moved about 26.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 7.9% on average. This means that Adicet Bio, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Adma Biologics (ADMA) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 22.1%.

Over the past three months, Adma Biologics' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 36.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Adicet Bio, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 515 individual stocks and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4% so far this year, meaning that ACET is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Adma Biologics is also part of the same industry.

Adicet Bio, Inc. and Adma Biologics could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.