Is Adicet Bio (ACET) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Adicet Bio, Inc. (ACET) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1062 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adicet Bio, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACET's full-year earnings has moved 31.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ACET has returned about 24.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 8.2% on average. This means that Adicet Bio, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Adma Biologics (ADMA). The stock is up 46% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Adma Biologics' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 67.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Adicet Bio, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 512 individual stocks and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.1% so far this year, so ACET is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Adma Biologics is also part of the same industry.

Adicet Bio, Inc. and Adma Biologics could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

