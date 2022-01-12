Is Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is one of 1160 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADIL's full-year earnings has moved 0.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ADIL has moved about 0.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 5.3% on average. This means that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Albireo Pharma (ALBO) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 14.6%.

In Albireo Pharma's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 538 individual stocks and currently sits at #108 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Albireo Pharma is also part of the same industry.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Albireo Pharma could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

