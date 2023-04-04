Is Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1154 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADIL's full-year earnings has moved 40.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ADIL has moved about 56.7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -3.5%. This means that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM). The stock is up 19.6% year-to-date.

For Adverum Biotechnologies, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 555 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5.5% so far this year, so ADIL is performing better in this area. Adverum Biotechnologies is also part of the same industry.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.