Is Adecoagro (AGRO) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Adecoagro (AGRO) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Adecoagro is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 191 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adecoagro is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGRO's full-year earnings has moved 28.7% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, AGRO has gained about 38% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -7.4%. As we can see, Adecoagro is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, BRF (BRFS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 82.9%.

For BRF, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Adecoagro belongs to the Agriculture - Operations industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 29.7% this year, meaning that AGRO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

BRF, however, belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 46-stock industry is ranked #138. The industry has moved -10.6% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Adecoagro and BRF. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

