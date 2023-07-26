Is Adecoagro (AGRO) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Adecoagro (AGRO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Adecoagro is one of 194 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Adecoagro is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGRO's full-year earnings has moved 25.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, AGRO has moved about 28.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 1.1%. As we can see, Adecoagro is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Associated British Foods PLC (ASBFY) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 38.4%.

Over the past three months, Associated British Foods PLC's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Adecoagro is a member of the Agriculture - Operations industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #176 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 12.9% this year, meaning that AGRO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Associated British Foods PLC, however, belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 47-stock industry is ranked #86. The industry has moved +2.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Adecoagro and Associated British Foods PLC. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

