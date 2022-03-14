Is Adecoagro (AGRO) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Adecoagro (AGRO) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Adecoagro is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 195 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Adecoagro is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGRO's full-year earnings has moved 34.5% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AGRO has gained about 58.6% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -9.6%. This means that Adecoagro is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 57.7%.

In Blue Star Foods Corp.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 25% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Adecoagro belongs to the Agriculture - Operations industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #106 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 17.6% so far this year, so AGRO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Blue Star Foods Corp. falls under the Food - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 49 stocks and is ranked #208. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -6.7%.

Adecoagro and Blue Star Foods Corp. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

