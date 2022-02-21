Is Adecoagro (AGRO) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Adecoagro (AGRO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Adecoagro is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 194 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adecoagro is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGRO's full-year earnings has moved 0.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AGRO has moved about 8.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 1.2% on average. This means that Adecoagro is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC). The stock has returned 10.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Blue Star Foods Corp.'s current year EPS has increased 25% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Adecoagro belongs to the Agriculture - Operations industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.4% so far this year, meaning that AGRO is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Blue Star Foods Corp. however, belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 49-stock industry is ranked #176. The industry has moved +1% so far this year.

Adecoagro and Blue Star Foods Corp. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.